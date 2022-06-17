Fire damages C&E Plastics building in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.

Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual.

"I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was billowing smoke. I went back, the whole center of the building was engulfed in flames," he said.

His wife and daughter called 911, and firefighters from thee different counties responded.

Miller believes this may have been an electrical fire that started on the right side of the building. He said that there is a lot of smoke and water damage but it appears the building is salvageable.

C&E Plastics builds large plastic tanks for the steel industry. The company has another plant in Robinson. The owner said they could go two shifts there to keep operating while the damage is assessed.

No one was injured in the blaze.