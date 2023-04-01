Fire breaks out at East Huntingdon Township home, ammunition heard exploding inside

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Firefighters are on the scene at a home in East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.

According to information provided by dispatch, they were called to the home just before 8:30 this morning.

The home is located in the 200 block of Quarry Street.

Firefighters on the scene said they could hear ammunition exploding inside the home.

It's not yet known if anyone is inside.

KDKA has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates throughout the morning.