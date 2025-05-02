Fiori's reopens days after storm tears roof off building

The popular Pittsburgh pizza shop Fiori's is back open just a few days after Tuesday's deadly storms ripped the roof off the building, prompting a condemned notice from the city.

For 49 straight years, Fiore Moscatiello has been ladling out his signature sauce and spreading the mozzarella in the front window of his pizzeria. It's a streak broken only by a 70 mph wind that blew the roof off his building. But after scrambling to replace it over the past three days, he was back open for business Friday.

"Oh yes, I'm very happy. I'm ready to go. And the people from Pittsburgh, they're gonna come tonight," he said.

Immediately after the winds dumped the roof on the ground, Fiori's called in Burns and Scalo, which went to work putting on a brand new roof. The situation even merited a visit from Gov. Josh Shapiro, who praised their perseverance and contributions to the community.

"They not only make the greatest pizza around but they also give back to the community and they have for so many years," Shapiro said.

On Friday, inspectors from the city's Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections gave their approval of the roof, and the kitchen staff got busy mixing the dough. The closed sign came off the door as Fiori's got ready for the Friday night rush.

"Never say die," said Melinda Rich, Moscatiello's daughter.

The 49-year streak was broken but only for a matter of three days, and Moscatiello says he's ready for another half century.