Popular Pittsburgh pizzeria Fiori's condemned after storm tears off roof

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Pittsburgh on Wednesday to look at damage from the deadly storms, stopping at the beloved pizzeria Fiori's, which was condemned after strong winds ripped the roof off.

Fiori's has been a South Hills institution for 49 years, and the owners say they don't expect to be down for long. Shapiro stopped at the pizza shop on Capital Avenue to talk about getting the family-owned business help.

"Just a big gust of wind and the rain, and, I mean, I just heard a big loud bang," said one of the family owners, Melinda Rich.

Rich rushed outside and saw a big pile of wood on the outside of building.

"It was the roof. I didn't even know what it was," she said.

On Wednesday, workers from Burns & Scalo construction descended, making quick work of the debris in anticipation of putting on a temporary roof to reopen the business.

"Mayor Gainey was here earlier and met with the Fioris and mentioned if we can get the temporary roof on back on, they would lift the condemnation," Derek Dennick with Burns & Scalo said.

"Gotta get those guys back up in business. A lot of people like their pizza," Dennick said.

Fiori's Pizzeria in Brookline sustained damage after storms on April 29, 2026. Credit: KDKA

The city says it will come out and reinspect once the roof is on, saying it's possible the condemnation will be lifted. Rich says it won't be long until they're serving their signature pies to their loyal clientele again.

"So you guys are going to persevere?" KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan asked.

"We are for sure. We're Fiori's. It's all we know how to do," Rich said.

It'll be up to the city when Fiori's can reopen but these workers are trying to beat the next round of rain and finish up this roof by tomorrow.