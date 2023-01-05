Fine Wine & Good Spirits: Wintertime Cocktails
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hosting a wintertime party? You'll want to try these cocktails from Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits.
Earl Grey Old Fashioned
Ingredients
- 2 oz Earl Grey infused bourbon*
- ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Orange peel, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a mixing glass filled with ice.
- Stir and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with orange peel.
*Earl Grey Infused Bourbon: Combine one Earl Grey tea bag and 1 cup Redemption Straight Bourbon in a mason jar. Screw lid on tight; shake vigorously. Store in a cool, dark place for 24 hours.
Lemon Hot Toddy
Ingredients
- · 1 tsp honey
- · 4 oz hot water
- · 1 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
- · 1 oz Evan Williams Honey Whiskey
- · 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- · Cinnamon stick, for garnish
- · Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Combine hot water and honey in a mug; stir well.
- Add next three ingredients.
- Garnish with cinnamon stick and lemon wheel
Kentucky Flyer
Ingredients
- ¾ oz Luxardo Liqueur
- ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
- 4 dashes orange bitters
- Maraschino cherries, for garnish
- Lemon peel, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with maraschino cherries and lemon twist.
