Fine Wine & Good Spirits: Wintertime Cocktails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hosting a wintertime party? You'll want to try these cocktails from Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

Earl Grey Old Fashioned

Ingredients

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with orange peel.

*Earl Grey Infused Bourbon: Combine one Earl Grey tea bag and 1 cup Redemption Straight Bourbon in a mason jar. Screw lid on tight; shake vigorously. Store in a cool, dark place for 24 hours.

Lemon Hot Toddy

Ingredients

· 1 tsp honey

· 4 oz hot water

· 1 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

· 1 oz Evan Williams Honey Whiskey

· 1 tsp fresh lemon juice

· Cinnamon stick, for garnish

· Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions

Combine hot water and honey in a mug; stir well. Add next three ingredients. Garnish with cinnamon stick and lemon wheel

Kentucky Flyer

Ingredients

Directions