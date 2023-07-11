Final witness to return to stand in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The final witness in the death penalty eligibility phase for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial will be back on the stand this morning.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Park Dietz was being cross-examined when court ended for the day on Monday.

Sketches by Emily Goff

Deitz interviewed the convicted gunman, Robert Bowers, and told the jury that Bowers doesn't have schizophrenia or epilepsy, but a personality disorder resulting in social isolation.

He said that Bowers was a loner who lacked close friends and only communicated with other white supremacists on the internet with his same beliefs.

Last month, the gunman was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

If the jury decides that he is eligible for the death penalty, the trial will move onto the final phase, where jurors will decide if he is sentenced to life in prison or death.

That final phase of the trial would include victim impact statements.

Recapping the penalty phase of the trial

Last week, Dr. Deitz began is testimony, saying the suspect knowingly and willingly killed those 11 people.

Earlier testimony in the penalty phase has consisted of medical experts being called to the stand surrounding the gunman's diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia, while prosecutors of challenges those diagnoses.

Other testimony has included psychiatric reports, examination notes, and IQ analysis all surrounding the mental state of the accused gunman.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.