Prosecutors to call additional rebuttal witness ahead of jury's decision on death penalty eligibility in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Prosecutors are expected to present one more rebuttal witness in the eligibility portion of the penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

On Wednesday, neurology professor Ryan Darby was called to the stand, who testified that he spent three hours interviewing the convicted gunman, Robert Bowers while he was in jail following the mass shooting.

The defense cross-examines Vanderbilt University neurology professor Ryan Darby in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial on July 5, 2023. (Photo: Emily Goff)

Darbey testified that Bowers is neither schizophrenic nor epileptic and presented as a mostly calm and emotionally stable person not in the throes of delusions before or during the attack.

Last month, the gunman was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

If the jury decides he is indeed eligible for the death penalty, the case will continue onto the final phase, where they will decide if he will be sentenced to life or death.

That final phase of the trial would include victim impact statements.

Recapping the penalty phase

During the penalty eligibility phase of the trial, medical experts have been called to the stand for testimony surrounding the gunman's diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia.

Prosecutors have challenged those diagnoses.

Other testimony has included psychiatric reports, examination notes, and IQ analysis all surrounding the mental state of the accused gunman.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.