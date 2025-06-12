Pittsburgh Regional Transit holding final public hearing on proposed service cuts, fare increases

Today, Pittsburgh Regional Transit will hold its final public hearing on proposed service cuts and fare increases, and it's the last chance for public transit riders to give their opinions as the public comment period closes next week.

The hearing follows an announcement that PRT would need to cut 1/3 of its service as they're facing a $100 million deficit for the 2026 fiscal year, which is expected only to grow every year after.

As of now, if nothing changes, 40 bus routes would be removed and 19 communities across Allegheny, Beaver, and Westmoreland counties would lose all access to bus routes.

There would also be a price hike of 25 cents across the board.

PRT has made it very clear that these changes have been proposed because of a lack of funding, but they also want to hear people's voices.

So, for those wanting to make their voices heard, you can do so starting at 9 a.m. when the first hearing at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center begins and goes until 1 p.m. There will be another hearing from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This time, there won't be a live stream of the event, so if you want to see it, you'll have to attend in person, and it takes place in rooms 302-304.

Budget shortfalls lead to proposed cuts and fare increases

Earlier this year, PRT made it clear this plan was due to budget shortfalls both locally and in Harrisburg.

PRT operates around 100 bus routes, nearly 700 buses, and a 20-hour service, but all of that is at risk.

"Cuts we're going to see Thursday are going to be devastating. We've already cut 36% of our service in the last 25 years," said Deputy Chief Communications Officer Adam Brandolph.

PRT also said that the proposed cuts and lack of service would lead to more traffic as more people would be forced to drive, either on their own or with rideshare companies, making congestion worse during peak hours.

"More demand for parking, more traffic, worse air quality. The list of negative impacts of reduced transit service really goes on," Brandolph said.