Higher fares and route cuts possible as Pittsburgh Regional Transit faces $50M budget shortfall

Statewide funding for public transit hasn't kept up with the needs of Allegheny County. Now, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is facing a $50 million budget shortfall.

The budget deficit is projected to climb into hundreds of millions in the coming years.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit lacking major funding could mean higher service fares and cuts.

PRT operates around 100 bus routes, nearly 700 buses, and 20-hour service, but all of that is at risk.

"Cuts we're going to see Thursday are going to be devastating. We've already cut 36% of our service in the last 25 years," said Deputy Chief Communications Officer Adam Brandolph.

Next year, PRT is staring down a $100 million budget deficit. Without new funding, tough decisions will be made, which could unfortunately impact those who need it most.

"Them cutting the bus routes and upping the price is crazy. Most people can't get on the bus anymore," said PRT rider Jahad Holland-Davis. "People won't be able to get on buses and go where they need to go to work, school, friends' houses and family."

The service area of access is also at risk, which directly impacts seniors or those with disabilities.

"I can't get around any other way. I spend a lot of money already," rider Donna Goldinger said. "They keep cutting everything and taking less buses on. It's going to tear us up. We can't get to my doctor appointments."

The impacts go beyond riders; fewer buses mean more traffic, less spending, and a hit to the local economy.

"More demand for parking, more traffic, worse air quality. The list of negative impacts of reduced transit service really goes on," Brandolph said.

Brandolph says PRT's CEO is in Harrisburg actively pushing for funding.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is expected to release more details about the cuts on Thursday.