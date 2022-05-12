FBI seeks identity of alleged Brookline bank robber

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Brookline earlier this week.

The FBI said the Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard was held up Monday afternoon.

The man is accused of handing a teller a note asking for money before running away, the FBI said. He didn't display a weapon. It's unclear if he got away with any cash.

Surveillance photos show a man in black clothes wearing sunglasses and a mask at the time of the alleged robbery. The FBI described him as approximately 5-foot-6 with short black hair and a beard.

The FBI and Pittsburgh police are asking people with information is asked to call the FBI field office at 412-432-4000.