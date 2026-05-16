Pennsylvania man injured state troopers while fleeing traffic stop, police say

A Monongahela man is accused of injuring two Pennsylvania state troopers after allegedly leading police on a pursuit and crashing into three patrol vehicles in Fayette County.

Frank Cope, 51, was charged Saturday with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, DUI, and other traffic offenses, according to an obtained criminal complaint.

Police said the pursuit began when troopers attempted to stop a black BMW Cope was driving erratically in the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 near mile marker 43 in North Strabane Township, Washington County.

According to police, Cope refused to stop and continued fleeing after troopers attempted a PIT maneuver, disabling one state police patrol vehicle.

Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle along Route 906, Route 201, and Route 51 through Washington, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties. During the chase, police said Cope drove at unsafe speeds, crossed into opposing lanes of traffic, and passed other vehicles unsafely.

Additional state police units joined the pursuit on Route 51, where troopers deployed spike strips that deflated the BMW's front left tire. Despite the damage, police said Cope continued south on Route 51.

The pursuit ended in North Union Township, Fayette County, after the BMW struck several patrol vehicles, according to the complaint.

Police allege Cope first struck an assisting patrol unit before continuing to drive south in the northbound lanes of Route 51. Troopers attempted another PIT maneuver, but investigators said Cope accelerated and struck a second patrol vehicle before ramming into a third patrol vehicle, injuring the two troopers inside.

The pursuit subsequently ended after Cope allegedly struck the third vehicle. Cope resisted arrest after the crash, state police added.

Investigators also accused Cope of driving under the influence of drugs, or a combination of drugs, that impaired his ability to safely operate the vehicle. The complaint states Cope's driver's license was suspended or revoked because of a prior DUI-related offense.