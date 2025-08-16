Watch CBS News
Fayette County man killed in early-morning motorcycle crash

Mike Darnay
A man from Fayette County was killed in an early-morning motorcycle crash in German Township.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said his office was called to the scene of the crash that involved two motorcycles and happened early Saturday morning along Leckrone High House Road. 

Dr. Baker said Delbert Valentine, Jr., 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the other motorcyclist survived the crash, Dr. Baker said. No update was given on their condition. 

Dr. Baker said Valentine died of blunt force trauma and his death has been ruled accidental. 

"Please keep Delbert's family in your thoughts and prayers today," Dr. Baker said. 

