Fayette County man accused of making false calls to police

A Fayette County man has been accused of making false 911 calls.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Frank Bowers

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Bowers called police 143 times between Dec. 31, 2023 - Jan. 12, 2024, that came from his residence in Stewart Twp.

The calls involved false claims of fires, chest pains, back pains, gunshot wounds and other incidents.

One incident involved Bowers being committed for a mental health evaluation.

Fayette County EMS said that Bowers is on the "do-not-transport" list due to his frequent calls that are non-urgent.

The Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Department told police that Bowers made multiple calls for structure fires and on numerous occasions asked responding personnel to consume alcohol with him. The fire department said there were no threats or any reason for the calls to be made.

Bowers was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February.