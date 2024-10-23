Watch CBS News
Faulty fire hydrants blamed for slow response to East Huntingdon house fire

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Residents in Westmoreland County are frustrated over fire hydrants that weren't working during a house fire.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, a fire ripped through a doublewide home on Holiday Court Road in East Huntingdon Township, where Kathy Stants, her daughter, and granddaughter lived.

Thankfully, the family, including one of their puppies, safely escaped the home. Two of their dogs, however, as well as a pet snake and an iguana, all died in the fire. The house was a total loss.

"I am devastated, but also angry," said Stants. "This could have been saved, had they had water to put it out."

According to neighbors and the responding fire companies, the closest hydrant to the fire, some 200 yards away, wasn't working. Neighbors also said that specific hydrant hadn't been inspected or checked in a long time.

The fire hydrant that was working was roughly 0.3 miles from where the fire was. Two other hydrants were closer, but neither had water pressure.

In all, fire companies ran over 700 feet of hose and finally got the blaze under control. 

Stants says that they are grateful for the neighbors who have been helping them pick up the pieces, accepting donations on their behalf and even starting a GoFundMe page.

"I'm just so overwhelmed with everyone that really cares and who wants to help us," said Stants.

This fire is currently under investigation. There is no word yet on how the fire was started.

