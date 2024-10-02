Pennsylvania father accused of killing daughter's dog while she was on vacation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Juniata County, Pennsylvania, is accused of shooting and killing his daughter's dog while she was on vacation.

Steven Redd is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, including aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a weapon and cruelty to animals, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported.

The TV station reported that Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to a home on Seven Stars Road in Greenwood Township on Aug. 19 for reports of a dog being shot. At the scene, two people allegedly told law enforcement that Redd offered to watch his daughter's dogs while she and another person went on vacation.

On Aug. 18, Redd contacted his daughter and told her that her dog, Gunner, bit him and one of their puppies, according to WHP. During that time, he allegedly threatened to kill Gunner and sent photos of himself holding a knife toward the dog.

Later that day, Redd said that Gunner ran away, but someone found Gunner dead in the woods from a gunshot wound the next day, according to the TV station.

State police, according to WHP, obtained video surveillance from the area that showed Redd walking with a pistol in his hand. It also showed Gunner running from the home and a "mussel flash from the firearm facing the direction where Gunner ran," the TV station reported.

People also reportedly told state police that there were guns in the home. The 54-year-old Redd, of Selinsgrove, is due in court later this month.