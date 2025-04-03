Watch CBS News
1 killed in New Kensington house fire

By Jessica Riley, Madeline Bartos

A person is dead after a house fire in New Kensington on Thursday, the Westmoreland County coroner said. 

Dispatchers confirmed the coroner was asked to respond to a house fire on Strawn Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

 Another person was taken to the hospital, and two firefighters were also injured while battling the blaze. Two cats were reportedly saved from the fire. 

According to the coroner, a passerby called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the home. After putting out the flames, firefighters found Amy Seguiti dead inside. 

Seguiti's cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

New Kensington police and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating, the coroner says.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

