Coroner called to Hempfield Township crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Westmoreland County.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Arona Road in Hempfield Township around 4:40 p.m., dispatchers confirmed. 

Details are limited, including if there are other injuries or what led up to the crash. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on September 21, 2022 / 6:14 PM

