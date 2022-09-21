Coroner called to Hempfield Township crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Westmoreland County.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Arona Road in Hempfield Township around 4:40 p.m., dispatchers confirmed.

Details are limited, including if there are other injuries or what led up to the crash.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.