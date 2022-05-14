Family wants Pittsburgh Public Schools to crack down on school violence

Family wants Pittsburgh Public Schools to take action to stop in-school violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The family of a Pittsburgh Public Schools student is outraged over what they perceive as a lack of action regarding in-school violence.

A student was attacked twice and ended up in the emergency room.

The boy is a junior at Perry High School.

His family says things are out of control there, and at other Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Chrissie Higgs, the boy's mother, believes he was attacked for defending his girlfriend.

Cell phone video shows someone walking up to the boy and throwing a soda can at him. Punches soon followed.

The school district told KDKA that security and staff quickly broke up the fight, and all involved will face school-based disciplinary action.

"They are just as bad as the students who are doing what they are doing," Higgs said.

"They are letting them do what they are doing and basically saying it's okay because they are not having consequences. Their consequence is one day out of school, well the kids are enjoying that one day out of school."

KDKA is still waiting to hear from the district on what it's going to do about school safety overall.