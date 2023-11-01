Family of man shot, killed in Pittsburgh last year pleads for answers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After more than a year without answers, the family of a man shot and killed in a Pittsburgh neighborhood is begging anyone who knows anything about his death to come forward.

Pittsburgh police said 39-year-old Dennis Winger was found inside a vehicle at the intersection of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood on July 14, 2022.

Police said a passerby called 911 just after midnight after they saw Winger in the driver's seat of a vehicle, believing he had overdosed. The passerby administered Narcan with no success.

When police officers and EMS arrived, they found that Winger had been shot in the side of his body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, police said there were no suspects. Now more than a year later, his death is still unsolved. Police said Dennis Winger's family is asking anyone who saw or heard anything that night to come forward.

"Denny was a father and family man and he loved his three girls. He was a prankster and a joker, but he would also literally give anyone the shirt off his back if they were in need. He was a person and he had value," his mother Debbie said in a post on the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call violent crime unit detectives at 412-323-7800 and ask to talk to homicide.