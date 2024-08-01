The family of late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins is suing his widow. Here's why.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. is accusing his widow of misusing his name and refusing to share his ashes with them.

The parents and sister of Haskins Jr., who was struck and killed by a dump truck driver while trying to cross westbound on Interstate 595 in Florida on April 9, 2022, are suing his widow, Kalabrya Haskins, accusing her of misusing his name and refusing to share his ashes with the family, among other issues.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, the family of Haskins Jr. alleges since his death, they have been continually harassed by his widow whenever they've attempted to use his name and image on social media, which led to their accounts being disabled.

Less than two weeks after Haskins Jr.'s death, the family and their foundation received a cease-and-desist letter from the widow's attorney asking them to stop soliciting donations without her consent.

In addition, there are 22 lines within the paperwork mysteriously blacked out. A note asks the judge to review the information privately and not let Kalabrya Haskins, her lawyer or the public see it.

The lawsuit also claims Kalabrya Haskins refuses to provide an accurate accounting of her late husband's assets and estate. They also claim that she has liquidated most of it.