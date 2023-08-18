Dwayne Haskins' estate settles with dump truck driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The estate of late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reportedly settled with the driver, owner and broker of the dump truck that hit and killed Haskins.

ESPN, citing a lawyer representing Haskins' widows, reported Friday that a "combined settlement" was reached.

Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while trying to cross westbound on Interstate 595 in Florida on April 9, 2022, around 6:30 a.m. He died at the scene. Haskins, 24, was in Florida to train with some of his Steelers teammates. He signed with the team in January 2021.

The lawsuit claimed the driver was speeding in an overloaded truck with faulty brakes and tires when the driver hit Haskins on the interstate. Haskins, with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit in Florida, was reportedly walking to get gas after his rental truck malfunctioned.

The lawsuit also listed four people, accusing them of drugging the 26-year-old quarterback as part of a plan to blackmail and rob him. It also listed four places in the Miami area, claiming the businesses negligently allowed "patrons to use drugs and to drug other patrons," including Haskins.

Rick Ellsley, Haskins' widow's attorney, said in a statement to ESPN that settlements with "various other parties" have been previously secured, adding that "the case continues to proceed in Broward County Circuit Court against multiple other defendants."

Haskins' cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident, the medical examiner ruled, according to ESPN.

No specifics of the settlement were disclosed, ESPN reported.