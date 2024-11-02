Pittsburgh to see fall-like weather this weekend ahead of another warm-up next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday begins with mostly cloudy skies from Pittsburgh and points to the north as a result of cooler air moving over a warm Lake Erie. These clouds should gradually decrease in coverage by midday Saturday and into the early afternoon hours leading to mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will move just to our north leading to stable weather conditions and a seasonably cool weekend. Expect highs today to be near average in the mid to upper 50s with perhaps a few 60s in our southern counties where skies will be clearer.

High temperatures expected - November 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, expect a frost and or light freeze in most locations with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Low temperatures expected tonight - November 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will start the warming trend as a warm front moves north late in the day resulting in winds shifting from the east to the south and southwest. The latest model guidance has really backed off on the chance of showers for Sunday night into Monday with the warm frontal passage as the disturbance and moisture advection aloft are now trending farther west and north.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Skies will begin mostly cloudy before clearing up Monday afternoon leading us into another stretch of well above average temperatures. An unusually strong ridge of high pressure working in conjunction with upper-end levels of warm air advection a few thousand feet above the ground will lead to temperatures near record territory by next Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, highs are forecasted to reach the upper 70s to near 80. If Pittsburgh hits 80 degrees on Tuesday, that will tie the record high of 80 set in 1948 and would also tie as the latest calendar date to reach 80 degrees.

A cold front will move in from the northwest late Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms, but rainfall amounts yet again will be fairly light as the system will be losing potency.

7-day forecast: November 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

