Interactive map predicts peak fall foliage times for Western Pa. region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With summer wrapping up and fall arriving in a matter of weeks, all eyes will soon be on the beautiful fall foliage -- so when will the changing leaves be at their peak?

SmokyMountains.com has an interactive prediction map.

Starting this week, there will be no change, but that appears to be set to change next week.

In our region, things will really start to change at the end of the month. 

It's looking like the week of October 9 will be the peak time for color change this year. 

SmokyMountains.com

To view the interactive map, click here.

September 6, 2023

