Pittsburgh in for fall-like conditions through Sunday afternoon before potential snowfall
Today, we are waking up to patchy dense fog. A few spotty showers are possible this evening; otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Hourly Temperatures:
- 9 a.m.: 48° Mostly Cloudy
- Noon: 54° Mostly Cloudy
- 3 p.m.: 57° Mostly Cloudy
- 6 p.m.: 54° Cloudy
Sunday, a strong cold front will cross the region in the afternoon, bringing a quick round of heavy rain near noon, and with temperatures around 50. By about 6 p.m., we will fall to the 40s and upper 30s north, leaving rain switching to a wintry mix but melting on contact.
Monday morning, most will see the first flakes of the season and morning lows below freezing. With windy conditions early Monday morning, we are going to have wind chills in the 20s and possibly even teens for the Laurel Highlands. Those higher elevations could pick up 1-2", but Pittsburgh could only get a trace to half an inch, possibly north of I-80.
Lake effect snow showers could linger into Tuesday. with highs still only in the upper 30s and little to no accumulation expected.
Above normal temperatures are set to move in through mid-November.
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!