Pittsburgh in for fall-like conditions through Sunday afternoon before potential snowfall

Today, we are waking up to patchy dense fog. A few spotty showers are possible this evening; otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 48° Mostly Cloudy

Noon: 54° Mostly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 57° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 54° Cloudy

Temperatures over the next two days KDKA Weather Center

Sunday, a strong cold front will cross the region in the afternoon, bringing a quick round of heavy rain near noon, and with temperatures around 50. By about 6 p.m., we will fall to the 40s and upper 30s north, leaving rain switching to a wintry mix but melting on contact.

Temperatures on Sunday evening in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Monday morning, most will see the first flakes of the season and morning lows below freezing. With windy conditions early Monday morning, we are going to have wind chills in the 20s and possibly even teens for the Laurel Highlands. Those higher elevations could pick up 1-2", but Pittsburgh could only get a trace to half an inch, possibly north of I-80.

Expected snow accumulation through Monday evening KDKA Weather Center

Lake effect snow showers could linger into Tuesday. with highs still only in the upper 30s and little to no accumulation expected.

Above normal temperatures are set to move in through mid-November.

7-day forecast: November 8, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!