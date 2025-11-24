Wife of former fire chief accused of inappropriate conduct with junior firefighter

The former chief of a volunteer fire department in Beaver County and his wife are at the center of a criminal investigation involving a junior firefighter.

Investigators say this case surfaced during a separate theft investigation involving former Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Chief Nathan Turner. A police officer with the Sewickley Borough Police Department was reviewing data from a Sewickley Water Authority-issued phone to Turner when he found a text thread between Turner and his wife, Stephanie Turner.

The water authority confirmed Nathan Turner was let go in August because of the theft cause but could not comment further.

According to the criminal complaint, the messages contained conversations between the couple that involved a junior firefighter who was 14 years old at the time. Turner allegedly urged his wife to "show off" for the teen, to which she replied, asking if he was trying to get her arrested.

Those messages dated back to 2023, and investigators said they escalated into graphic conversations. The teen told police, according to the criminal complaint, that Stephanie Turner told him to hurry up and turn 18 so she could have sex with him.

The teen also allegedly said he was at the couple's house in Leet Township when Stephanie Turner exposed herself to him. The teen told police the Turners were like parents to him until they crossed the line and made him feel uncomfortable.

In a statement on Facebook, the volunteer fire department said, in part:

"Mr. Turner and his wife are no longer associated with the department and no longer participate in any capacity with the department. Mr. Turner resigned as chief in August 2025 and has not participated in any capacity in the department since his resignation."

Stephanie Turner was taken into custody on Monday morning. She is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting her preliminary hearing. Nathan Turner has not been taken into custody as of Monday evening.