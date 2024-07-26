Fabric Health reinvents the laundromat experience in Pittsburgh communities

EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- For many, when you think of the laundromat, it's a place you go to to get a necessary chore done, but for some, it's a place to connect and chat, and now, it's becoming a place to better yourself and your family.

Fabric Health noticed that laundromats like the one at the Edgewood Towne Center are always busy.

"It seems like a really odd place, right? But we've identified that laundromats are the best places to reach people," said Rachael Herbert-Nalevanko, outreach lead for Fabric Health.

Every day, you'll find them answering questions and providing information on anything about your health, like insurance and how to see a doctor.

They partner with UPMC for You, a Medicaid plan.

"We have helped people maintain their Medicaid benefits. A lot of people don't realize they've been cut off. They go to the doctor, and they don't have insurance," Herbert-Nalevanko said.

"It's a beautiful thing where we can help people with their basic needs, and then build trust, and create other programs that can help us all in our region," said Dave Lavallee, UPMC's social impact senior director.

They're helping people like Ariona Lynn, who just started her own business and needed healthcare coverage.

"It was so helpful because if you're a busy mom like me, you don't have time for a lot of things so, for her to get my attention, it was wonderful," Lynn said.

Right now, Fabric Health is in a handful of laundromats across the area, including Shadyside, South Park, and West Mifflin, and they're looking to expand.

They told KDKA-TV that so far, they've helped thousands in the Pittsburgh area.

"You get to understand laundromats pretty well and build really great connections," Herbert-Nalevanko said.

"I think that's what's so great about the Pittsburgh region. We are vulnerable. We meet people where they are," Lavallee said.

Lifting the community and strengthening relationships, no matter where you are.