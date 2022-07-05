Exercise Snacking: Burning calories instead of consuming them

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When it comes to snacking, nutritionists will caution you to avoid snacks, but how about this? Experts are advising you to go ahead and snack -- but this kind of snack goes through your muscles, and it's called exercise snacking.

There's no doubt we all know what snacking is all about. There's an entire industry that feeds on our snacking, nibbling, grazing, and munching. Call it what you like, but we're talking about the taking in of calories.

Enter exercise snacking.

It's direct appeal to our sense of wanting to do something positive for our health and helps fill the voids of time in the day with snacks and exercise instead of junk -- and you don't need 1/2 hour to work out.

AHN Strength and Conditioning Specialist C.J. Campbell says you can go out for a walk, for a run, or to the gym, but not having enough time is the biggest wall many put up when it comes to fitness.

Exercise snacking, however, can be done at home or in the office and no post-workout shower is necessary.

Chair exercises, side planks, or one-leg Romanian deadlifts are two examples of workouts that Campbell says can be easily done.

Some of the exercise are even great to get kids involved if you're doing them at home.