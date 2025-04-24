Evgeni Malkin's "I'm Score For Kids" Initiative donates $71,000 to Ronald McDonald House

When Penguins' alternate captain Evgeni Malkin spoke the now-famous phrase, "I'm score," in 2009, it took on a life of its own.

Whether it was internet memes, signs at games, or t-shirts in the Strip District, it's become part of his legacy. So much so, Malkin himself has embraced it through his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative, which he started in the 2022-23 season to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Malkin donates $710 for each of his regular-season points to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

This past season, Malkin recorded 50 points, leading to a donation of $35,500, and thanks to local McDonald's restaurants matching his donation, RMHC will now get a very apropos $71,000.

"We are incredibly fortunate to be part of something so special," said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. "Raising both awareness and support for the Charity, this initiative is giving families the comfort they need while far from home with a sick child."

Since launching the initiative, Malkin and McDonald's have donated $284,000 over the past three seasons.

RMHC helps families who have to travel for medical care for their kids by giving them a place to call home. They provide a place to stay, warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment. In 2024, more than 800 families were helped, and they provided a total of 19,786 nights of stay.