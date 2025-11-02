Evgeni Malkin fined $5,000 for slashing penalty in Penguins-Jets game
Evgeni Malkin has been fined $5,000 for a slashing penalty in Saturday's game between the Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets.
The Penguins came up short in Saturday's game, losing 5-2 to Winnipeg and Malkin's wallet is now $5,000 lighter for a penalty that happened during the contest.
Malkin was seen slashing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley after an exchange behind the net.
Malkin received a 2-minute slashing penalty.
The $5,000 fine Malkin has received is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
The Penguins have gotten off to a hot start this season with a record of 8-3-2.