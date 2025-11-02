Watch CBS News
Evgeni Malkin fined $5,000 for slashing penalty in Penguins-Jets game

Mike Darnay
Evgeni Malkin has been fined $5,000 for a slashing penalty in Saturday's game between the Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets. 

The Penguins came up short in Saturday's game, losing 5-2 to Winnipeg and Malkin's wallet is now $5,000 lighter for a penalty that happened during the contest.

Malkin was seen slashing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley after an exchange behind the net.

Malkin received a 2-minute slashing penalty. 

The $5,000 fine Malkin has received is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. 

The Penguins have gotten off to a hot start this season with a record of 8-3-2. 

