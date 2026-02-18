Borough council president in Fayette County accused of stalking police chief with hidden AirTag

The president of the Everson Borough council is now facing multiple charges after allegedly zip-tying an Apple AirTag to the assistant police chief's squad car.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, Michael Garlowich, the assistant chief of the Everson Borough Police Department, was on patrol on July 25, 2025, just after 10 p.m., when his cell phone alerted him that an Apple AirTag was moving along with him.

Garlowich stated that he had previously received the notification at least two other times, but ignored it because he did not know what it meant.

He then used the alert to find where the AirTag was and found that it was zip-tied under the radio antenna inside the squad car's trunk.

After serving a search warrant to Apple, police learned that the AirTag was registered to borough president Jason Frazier.

During the investigation, the police department applied for an official .gov email account that is required to get information from Apple Law Enforcement, and according to the criminal complaint, Frazier did not want the police to have its own .gov address and requested that it be rejected.

Garlowich also added that learning the AirTag had been placed on his squad car caused him "emotional distress" during the time.

Frazier is now facing charges of stalking, obstruction, and harassment.