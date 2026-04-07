"Picksburgh" brings live music to venues across Pittsburgh during NFL draft

The NFL draft excitement is growing by the day, and on Tuesday, Visit Pittsburgh unveiled plans for its "Picksburgh" events that coincide with the draft.

When it comes to music, Pittsburghers' tastes are up and down the music scale from jazz to country, to EDM, and many more.

Visit Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership say that during NFL draft week, visitors will have numerous options to eat and enjoy live music across genres as part of an event dubbed "Picksburgh," a nod to guitar picks.

The event kicks off on April 22 with the reopening of the renovated Market Square.

"We're going to have local live music both in Market Square, along with 15 other venues around the city. This is not just Downtown," Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Jeremy Waldrup told KDKA-TV.

Some of those venues include the August Wilson Center and Howl at the Moon, with many more places from the South Side, North Side, Millvale, Strip District, and Lawrencville, all for long-time residents and the army of NFL fans headed in for the draft.

Waldrup says the aim of "Picksburgh" is pretty simple: show the city's guests a good time and make them want to come back for more.

"One of the important things is that you come for the draft, and you start talking about your next trip," Waldrup explained.

Some of the venues will have cover charges. Other events during draft week include a Pitt Block Party at Arts Landing.

For more information, click here.