Thieves targeting vehicle owners in Etna, police say

Authorities have issued a warning to car owners after a wave of vehicle break-ins hit another western Pennsylvania neighborhood.

Police said the thieves in Etna are not only acting by themselves, but now with a crew of people. Several incidents were reported over the past week.

Thieves were able to enter unlocked vehicles, grab valuables, and flee the scene within moments. According to police, a group of masked and gloved juveniles had been involved in recent incidents.

"They stopped right at my car, and they were close enough that the driver reached out and tugged on my door," said Carrie Napiecek.

Police confirmed that one man had been arrested the previous week, connected to a series of thefts. However, a separate incident occurred early Friday morning when seven suspects in a stolen vehicle targeted cars across Etna and surrounding communities, either breaking in or attempting to gain entry.

"We had more sophisticated groups traveling in fours, fives, even sixes, with a driver. They were running down streets, testing door handles on parked cars," said Mayor Robert Tunon.

The stolen vehicle used in the Friday morning incident was recovered miles away from Etna. Authorities said eight official reports had been filed as of that evening, but no significant valuables appeared to have been taken.

"They trashed what was in the glove box and the console, and they maybe got $10 in quarters," said resident Kim Titus. "It's a little, I don't want to say scary, but it's concerning because this was the second time it happened."

For many Etna residents, the crimes are becoming an unfortunate pattern.

"It's such a nice neighborhood, too, and I know police are doing the best they can, but it's a bad situation," said resident Fred Ehrhart.

When asked how borough officials were responding, Mayor Tunon pointed to community and police efforts.

"There were two main efforts. First, residents were banding together and providing timely reports," said Mayor Robert Tunon. "Second, our police department had launched an active investigation into the initial incident, which resulted in an arrest. We kept residents informed, shared what information we had, and ensured the police department was actively investigating each report."

Authorities urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it immediately so that investigations can continue.