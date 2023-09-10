Escaped prisoner update: Danelo Cavalcante stole van, changes appearance, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- There has been a new possible sighting overnight Saturday of escaped Chester County inmate Danelo Cavalcante, according to Upper Providence Township Police. The 34-year-old is believed to have changed his appearance and moved to a new location, and now is said to have a vehicle. This, as the manhunt for the convicted murderer continues into the 11th day Sunday.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police released new images of a man captured on a Ring camera in East Pikeland Township, who is believed to be Cavalcante. In the new images, the man is seen wearing a black baseball-style hat, a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, green prison pants and white shoes. However, the man does not have a beard or mustache, which is different than previously released photos of Cavalcante.

Pennsylvania State Police said Cavalcante now has a white 2020 Ford Transit van with a Pennsylvania license plate ZST8818. The van, stolen from Baily's Dairy, has a cooling unit on top and damage on the left rear fender. Law enforcement agencies nationwide has been advised, officials said.

Baily's Dairy of Pocopson Meadow Farm released a statement on Facebook Sunday regarding the stolen van, saying, "Friends- Our delivery van was stolen last night between 7-10PM while we were still here working. It is believed that Cavalcante used it to flee the Pocopson area. We are still working with LE to help with the investigation. We really do not have any other information at this time, and are just as disappointed as everyone that he broke through the perimeter in Longwood. We appreciate the support of the community and continuing efforts of Law Enforcement."

There was an increased police presence in Upper Providence Township -- within the Phoenixville area -- after the most recent sighting, however, just before 11:30 a.m., state police said they no longer believe he is still in the area. Police continue to remind residents to stay inside and lock their homes and vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police are expected to hold a press conference later Sunday.

The new possible sighting comes after Cavalcante was spotted twice on Friday in the Longwood Gardens area, where he was previously believed to have been hiding. Police say Friday's sightings "were actual visual sightings" rather than caught on surveillance cameras.

Cavalcante has now been spotted at least 10 times since his brazen escape from the Chester County prison last Thursday.

Phoenixville is still within Chester County but is about 30 minutes from earlier sighting locations and where police have been searching.

Cavalcante had about 30 days before being transferred to a state correctional institution after being sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante has a horrific pattern of domestic violence. He's been described as "extremely dangerous" by Chester County prosecutors.

Cavalcante also had a warrant in a murder case in his native country Brazil, where he arrived from several years ago as a fugitive, according to court documents.

Investigators said Cavalcante is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish and speaks some English.

Officials are asking the community to check their surveillance devices and call 911 to report any sightings of the escapee. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cavalcante. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark curly hair.