Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante spotted twice in Chester County search area Friday: police

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- There were two confirmed sightings of escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante Friday in the search area near the Chester County Prison, police said.

Hundreds of police officers, with help from K-9 units, helicopters, drones and other technology, have been combing the county for Cavalcante, who broke out on Aug. 31 after surveillance video showed him "crab-walking" up a wall in the exercise yard.

Pennsylvania State Police say in both sightings, people saw Cavalcante with their own eyes - not on surveillance cameras.

The search perimeter has shifted multiple times and most recently was anchored around Longwood Gardens, where Cavalcante has been spotted on surveillance camera footage.

The gardens remain closed "until further notice" as the search continues.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police Troop J says the Cavalcante sightings on Friday were "within the search area."

On Friday, a guard who was on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired. The corrections officer had been on the job for 18 years, according to a county spokesperson.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture. Anyone with information should contact the tipline at 717-562-2987.

