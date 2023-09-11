Danelo Cavalcante​ update: Search for Chester County Prison escaped inmate nears 2 weeks

GLENMOORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Chester County Prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has a new appearance, and officials are searching in a new area as the manhunt nears the two-week mark.

Law enforcement leading the search said there's no indication Cavalcante has left Pennsylvania, but they are prepared for a national search. Their concern is that Cavalcante has already or will try to steal another vehicle after he used a van in an attempt to get help from two former colleagues.

Police believe Cavalcante was able to break through their perimeter by using an underground tunnel or drainage ditch.

Investigators said Saturday night that he stole a van from Baily's Dairy Farm in West Chester after someone left the keys inside. He ditched it after it ran out of gas.

@USMS_Philly and @PAStatePolice seek the public's assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van. Investigators believe fugitive Danelo Calvalcante stole the van. There is damage on the left rear fender and a cooling unit on top. Anyone with info is asked to call 717-562-2987. pic.twitter.com/JoP7Z66kKo — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

Detectives said he then tried to seek help from two former coworkers, one of whom shared images of Cavalcante from their doorbell camera. The images show he's now clean-shaven with a green hoodie.

"I'm not going to make an excuse to you. I wish it had not happened," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. "Unfortunately, there are a lot of circumstances, there a lot of issues associated with that property. Tunnels, very large drainage ditches. Things that could not be secured. You couple that with weather, aviation being down for a night, there are a number of reasons. Again, no excuses."

Neighbors remain nervous about when this search will be over.

"It's been difficult," Tammy Korczynski said, "but it's even more difficult now that it's in our backyard and really, we're not surprised because this is where he's familiar."

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant, check their surveillance cameras and report any sightings of Cavalcante. There's still a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.