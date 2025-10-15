Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania physician arrested in Ohio human trafficking sting

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A doctor from Erie, Pennsylvania, is facing felony charges after he allegedly traveled to Ohio to have sex with a minor. 

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Office, 50-year-old Dr. Robert Zewe is now being charged with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in prostitution, a misdemeanor. 

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force took Dr. Zewe into custody last week in the Youngstown area after he had allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a fictitious underage girl and her mother. 

Dr. Zewe's biography showed that he is a doctor of osteopathy and had joined the staff at Penn Highlands Hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania in February 2024. Prior to that, he had practiced in several different areas, including Lancaster, Ohio, and New York State. 

The task force is comprised of Ohio's Organized Crime Investigations Commission, East Palestine Police Department, Salem Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Portage County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement organizations. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue