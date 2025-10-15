Pennsylvania physician arrested in Ohio human trafficking sting

A doctor from Erie, Pennsylvania, is facing felony charges after he allegedly traveled to Ohio to have sex with a minor.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Office, 50-year-old Dr. Robert Zewe is now being charged with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force took Dr. Zewe into custody last week in the Youngstown area after he had allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a fictitious underage girl and her mother.

Dr. Zewe's biography showed that he is a doctor of osteopathy and had joined the staff at Penn Highlands Hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania in February 2024. Prior to that, he had practiced in several different areas, including Lancaster, Ohio, and New York State.

The task force is comprised of Ohio's Organized Crime Investigations Commission, East Palestine Police Department, Salem Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Portage County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement organizations.