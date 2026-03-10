Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh reverend accused of stealing baseball cards

The reverend in charge of the largest cathedral in the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of baseball trading cards.

Rev. Aidan Smith, the head priest and administrator of the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Downtown Pittsburgh, has been on administrative leave from the cathedral since late January, and police arrested him on Feb. 27 at the Walmart in Economy Borough.

Borough police and store security say they caught Smith stealing 27 packs of baseball trading cards worth more than $200. Police say this followed a multi-day stealing spree in which Smith stole more than $1,000 worth of trading cards from the Walmart.

According to a police report, surveillance cameras first observed Smith on Feb. 23 shoplifting $244 worth of cards. On Feb. 24, the report says he can be seen again on video stealing cards worth $261. On Feb. 25, he allegedly took cards worth $121, and finally on Feb. 26, police seized him with the 27 packs worth $245.

Police say Smith walked past the registers without paying and into the parking lot, where they found the cards in a box he was carrying underneath his clothing. In all, police say Smith stole $1,100 worth of cards. And minus the cards recovered, Walmart is seeking $873 in restitution.

Police say Smith offered no reason for the alleged theft, and his attorney had no comment. But his arrest may have placed his position in jeopardy.

In a statement to the diocesan community, Bishop Ketlen Solak said the church will investigate the matter and follow the process for handling clergy misconduct. She said she has reached out to Smith and his family.

"I have spoken with Aidan and assured him of our prayers for him in this difficult time. Please pray for Aidan, for Melanie and their children, for the entire cathedral congregation as we grieve this news, and for everyone involved in this hard situation," Solak said.

Smith faces charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property and is free on $50,000 bail. He was to face a preliminary hearing this week, but that has been postponed to later this month.