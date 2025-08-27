End of Summer Greek Veggie Sandwich recipe | Cooking with Rania

Use up those veggies from your summer garden! Rania Harris is sharing her recipe for an End of Summer Greek Veggie Sandwich.

End of Summer Greek Veggie Sandwich

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

8 ounces of feta cheese in brine – drained and crumbled

¾ cup 5% fat Greek yogurt

1 large lemon - zested

Extra virgin Greek olive oil

Sea salt and white pepper to taste

8 thick slices multi-grain seeded bread

1 large carrot – peeled and grated

½ small red onion – very thinly sliced

¼ cup sliced pepperoncini

¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives – thinly sliced

16 – 20 fresh basil leaves – julienned

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Greek olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 ripe avocados – sliced

4 thick slices Heirloom tomatoes

Pea Shoots or Arugula

Directions:

In the bowl of a large food processor fitted with a blade, combine the feta, Greek yogurt, and lemon zest. Pulse to combine, then run the processor on low speed as you drizzle in enough olive oil to make a good consistency (about 2 tablespoons). Process until the feta is whipped to a smooth mixture. Season the taste with sea salt and white pepper to taste. Keep in mind that feta can be salty, so be careful when seasoning with the sea salt.

Grate the carrot on the large holes of a box grater and transfer to a small bowl. Add the red onion, pepperoncini, olives, and basil. Toss to combine, then stir in the vinegar and olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

To assemble the sandwiches:

Spread the bread slices with Whipped Feta Spread. Refrigerate what you don't use for a later use – either for additional sandwiches or as a vegetable dip. Divide the carrot mixture over the bottom half of each sandwich, then layer with avocado and tomato slices. Top with the pea shoots or arugula and place the top halves of the bread slices on sandwiches. Press down firmly on each sandwich and carefully slice in half with a serrated bread knife.

Yield: 4 Sandwiches

Note: I prefer not to toast my bread – but keep in mind that you may want to toast your bread in an effort to keep the sandwich from becoming soggy. This is a personal preference.