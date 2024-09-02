Watch CBS News
Loose emu in McKeesport caught on camera

By Meghan Schiller

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wandering emu caught on camera in McKeesport 01:39

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- An emu was captured on video walking around McKeesport. 

Airiel Dawson recorded the video of the emu on the loose and posted it on social media, where it's been shared hundreds of times. 

"I rubbed my eyes like, 'am I really seeing what I'm seeing?' And it was an emu, alive and in person on my street," Dawson said. 

Dawson did what almost everyone would do when confronted by a large Australian bird: "I had my son get my phone and I instantly started recording," she said. 

kdkamckeesport-emu.png
(Photo: Airiel Dawson)

When asked if she's ever seen anything as crazy as an emu in McKeesport, Dawson said, "Well, in honesty, I haven't, but I just found out that there's a family a few streets over from where I lived, which is where this emu wandered from." 

Thankfully the emu's taste of freedom ended with police and its owner showing up, bringing it back home. 

The emu also didn't try to sell any insurance like his more famous distant relative. 

"Oh yeah, I've had quite a few people put the LiMU Emu meme on my post when I made it so I've been cracking it up. It's hilarious," Dawson said. 

Emus are the planet's second-largest living bird, averaging 5.7 feet and weighing over 100 pounds. Like ostriches, they can't fly.

Meghan Schiller is an Emmy-nominated journalist who joined KDKA in October 2017. She's thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting at the station she grew up watching.

