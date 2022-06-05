Emsworth man arrested in undercover child sex sting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Emsworth man is accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex who turned out to be an FBI agent.

The Post-Gazette reports 31-year-old Thomas Kastory was charged with enticing a minor into sex.

The FBI said Kastory reached out to the agent posing as an underage girl, sent her explicit photos and videos, then arranged to meet for sex, according to the Post-Gazette.

Kastory was arrested when he showed up to a fake meeting near Heinz Field, the Post-Gazette reports.

Last month, a North Side man was arrested in a similar sting after he tried to meet an FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl.

The Post-Gazette reports Kastory was ordered to be held in custody until a detention hearing on Friday.