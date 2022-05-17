North Side man accused of trying to meet undercover agent posing as girl for sex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A North Side man is accused of trying to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

Agents arrested Anthony Antosz at his home on Perrysville Avenue after he came outside thinking he was about to meet a girl after he ordered a Lyft to pick her up and take her to his house, according to court paperwork.

The FBI said Antosz reached out to the undercover agent, who was posing as an underage girl on social media. He told her he was 34, then later said he was 45, court paperwork said.

He spoke almost daily with the agent for more than two months, the FBI said. Court paperwork said he sent explicit photos and messages and talked about having sex with the girl.

Antosz was charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.