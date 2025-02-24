Elrama Tavern reopening its doors nearly 3 years after devastating fire

A popular bar and restaurant in Washington County will be reopening its doors today, nearly three years after a devastating fire left the business a total loss.

A massive fire ripped through the Elrama Tavern in March 2022, completely destroying the business that had been around for more than 70 years.

The Elrama Tavern is set to reopen for business nearly three years after a massive fire completely destroyed the popular bar and restaurant. Elrama Tavern / Facebook

Now nearly three years later, the tavern has been rebuilt and is ready to reopen its doors to customers.

"It's been a VERY LONG almost 3 years, we are excited to have y'all back with us!" the Tavern said on its Facebook page, announcing its reopening date.

The newly-built Elrama Tavern will be open at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.