Former Elrama power plant smokestack brought down in planned implosion

ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The old smokestack at the Elrama power plant in Washington County was imploded on Tuesday morning.

Using 55 pounds of explosives, crews brought down the 425-foot smokestack.

A few dozen people watched the implosion, including a group of former plant employees.

The plant was imploded earlier this year, and it took two implosions to bring everything down. The smokestack was left standing, but it came tumbling down on Tuesday.

Built in the 1950s along the Monongahela River by Duquesne Light, the plant now owned by Gen-On Energy was decommissioned in 2012.

WATCH: Elrama power plant smokestack implodes



