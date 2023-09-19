Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Elrama power plant smokestack brought down in planned implosion

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Web Extra: Elrama power plant smokestack implosion
Web Extra: Elrama power plant smokestack implosion 01:15

ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The old smokestack at the Elrama power plant in Washington County was imploded on Tuesday morning. 

Using 55 pounds of explosives, crews brought down the 425-foot smokestack.

A few dozen people watched the implosion, including a group of former plant employees. 

The plant was imploded earlier this year, and it took two implosions to bring everything down. The smokestack was left standing, but it came tumbling down on Tuesday. 

Built in the 1950s along the Monongahela River by Duquesne Light, the plant now owned by Gen-On Energy was decommissioned in 2012.  

WATCH: Elrama power plant smokestack implodes

Web Extra: Elrama power plant smokestack implosion 01:15


First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.