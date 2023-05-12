2nd implosion planned for former Elrama power plant

ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The former Elrama power plant has been reduced to rubble after a planned implosion.

That plant stood for more than seven decades before coming down with a bang. A second implosion is scheduled for the evening because the back half is still standing and shouldn't be.

The demolition foreman said at 6 p.m., Route 837 will close and they'll try a second detonation at 6:15 p.m. The road will reopen at 6:30.

Crews detonated the former Duquesne Light plant in Elrama during a planned implosion on May 12, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Built in the early 50s by Duquesne Light, the plant now owned by GenOn Energy was decommissioned in 2012.

Around 9:30 a.m., the high explosives placed around the massive abandoned building fired off. Hundreds of spectators watched the whole thing happen.

Before the blast, a homeowner who lives close by said she was a little nervous but ready for it.

"I'm worried about the dust, I'm worried about the blast, I'm worried about my house," said Lori Shoemaker.

"I took everything off my porch, I took all my lawn ornaments away. Everything is in my garage, everything off my walls," she added.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.