Elk County wildfire: Massive blaze burns 180 acres

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wildfire in Elk County is spreading fast.

Fire crews from surrounding counties are joining in the firefight that has already scorched 180 acres, WTAJ reports. The fire is burning just outside DuBois.

WTAJ reports 50-75 firefighters are fighting the fire, which is burning on state forest and private lands in Millstone Township.

No injuries have been reported so far and no residential areas have been damaged, WTAJ reports. 

Correction: WTAJ reports officials have clarified that the total number of acres involved is approximately 1,900 but not all of the land is burning.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 3:23 AM

