Two people injured while escaping from overnight Elizabeth Township house fire

Two people were injured while escaping from an overnight house fire in Elizabeth Township.

The fire broke out along West Smithfield Street just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Township Fire Dept. No. 1 Chief Adam Janosko said when crews arrived at the scene, there was heavy fire coming from the front of the home with heat that was so strong, fire trucks were parked a short distance away so they wouldn't be damaged.

Janosko says several nearby homes were damaged by the heat and had windows broken, as well. KDKA's overnight unit observed heavy damage left behind at the home where the fire broke out.

Two people were injured escaping a house fire along West Smithfield Street in Elizabeth Township. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The man and woman who live at the home were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.

At least one dog was reported to be inside the home at the time of the fire. It's unclear if it made it out.

No firefighters were believed to have been injured while battling the blaze.