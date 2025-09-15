4-year-old critically injured after Elizabeth Township home catches fire overnight

A child is in critical condition after a home in Elizabeth Township caught fire overnight. The fire chief said battling the blaze was "pretty difficult" because of hoarding conditions.

The house along Parkview Street in the Blythedale area of the township caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Elizabeth Township Fire Chief Adam Janosko said one of the department's assistant chiefs lives nearby and was quickly at the scene, confirming that there was at least one person trapped in the home.

A 4-year-old was found inside one of the home's bedrooms and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition by medics.

A 19-year-old woman who had been unaccounted for was later located at a neighboring home.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office.