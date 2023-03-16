After massive fire, Elizabeth Forward superintendent says students could return in April

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been over a month since a massive fire destroyed Elizabeth Forward High School's auditorium.

The fire forced the district to transition to remote learning. School Board President Secretary Scott Henry said Wednesday that significant progress is being made.

"I personally toured the high school before our board meeting today," he said. "It's looking great."

After a school board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Keith Konyk said the building is down, officials are cleaning out the remaining area and there is temporary power.

"We are getting good reports back from air quality. The spaces are clean, the equipment that was in there to do the cleaning is being moved out," he said. "The classrooms are clean. We are getting to the point that those classrooms look like they did previous to the fire."

In a letter to parents last week, Konyk said if progress continues, students could return in April.

"I'm going to remain optimistic," he said. "It's always been our goal from the beginning."

A building inspection, air quality tests and approval from the Allegheny County Department of Health must happen before students can return. No specific return date has been set.

"We understand people's frustration," Henry said. "We also have to recall this has only been a month."

The school board also honored four junior firefighters who were at the scene of the fire. They also happen to be students at the high school.