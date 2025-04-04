The show must go on: Elizabeth Forward's Performing Arts program returns to the stage after fire

It has been two years since flames and smoke caused significant damage to Elizabeth Forward High School and that created challenges for the school's musical program.

Through community and support, they were able to preserve and now they're overjoyed to welcome this year's spring musical back home.

Construction of Elizabeth Forward High School's new auditorium is coming along, and it has a completion date of next summer, but in the meantime, the show must go on.

It will go on and return home, just to the middle school.

It's been two years since Elizabeth Forward's award-winning performing arts program graced the stage in front of a home crowd. Performances were held at Thomas Jefferson High School after a fire in the high school auditorium forced them to find a new space.

"It's great to be back with our community," said James Benedek, the Musical Director. "It was great to be at Thomas Jefferson, we love those folks up there, but it's just nice to be back on home turf."

After the fire, it seemed that all hope was lost, but thanks to an overwhelming amount of community support, the shows went on and the district began to rebuild.

"They immediately answered the call by renovating the middle school by getting new seats, putting in the proper lighting, getting the proper sound, so that we could bring the musical back while having our auditorium," said Kelly Garlow, the principal.

Last night was opening night of Hadestown: Teen Edition, and it was the culmination of two years of grit and determination. Talking to the student-actors, you'd never even know what they went through to get to this point.

"After that first number, the roar of the crowd, it was just not what we were expecting," said senior Abigail Ross. "All that hard work, it really does reward you."

"I'm excited to be back home, these past couple of years, not being home, you miss your space, so being home again feels so comforting," added Sydney Thomas, senior.

"Being home with our admin and our friends and our families is nice, and not having a long commute is also very nice," said junior Edward Denney.

For Ross and Thomas, this is their last high school performance and when asked if they were sad that they couldn't perform on the stage where it all started, surprisingly, they said a great show can be performed anywhere.

"I had a picture in my head freshman year of being on stage and singing in the bright lights of the old auditorium," said Ross. "I do get to end my night and my last show on my home turf."

"Although it's not the exact same space as it once was our freshman year, it's definitely worth the while," added Thomas.

Elizabeth Forward's spring musical runs through the weekend and ends with a matinee on Sunday.

The opening night was a sellout, so leaders are encouraging people to purchase tickets online if they want to see this year's production.