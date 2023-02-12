Watch CBS News
Multiple crews respond to fire at Elizabeth Forward High School

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fire breaks out at Elizabeth Forward High School
Fire breaks out at Elizabeth Forward High School 01:28

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Several crews have responded to a fire at Elizabeth Forward High School. 

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building.

Crews from Jefferson Hills, Elizabeth Forward, Munhall, and others are all on the scene of the four-alarm fire.

Those on the scene have told us that the fire happened inside the school's auditorium and no one was inside. 

The superintendent said while they are heartbroken, they're thankful no on was in the building. 

